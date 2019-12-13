HALF MOON BAY (CBS SF) — Local big wave surfers flocked to Mavericks Friday as a storm front passing north of the San Francisco Bay Area kicked up waves topping 22 feet.
The National Weather Service issued a high surf advisory for the coast stretching from Big Sur to Mendocino with steady swells from 12-to-14 feet and breakers to 22 feet or higher continuing until early Saturday morning.
“Use extra caution near the surf zone as these large waves will be capable of sweeping people into the frigid and turbulent ocean water,” the weather service warned. “Cold water shock may cause cardiac arrest, and it also can cause an involuntary gasp reflex causing drowning, even for a good swimmer.”
It’s big wave season and this #HighSurfAdvisory is one to take seriously, my friends
Waves crashing over the pier and seawall in #Pacifica, #CA @RobMayeda @NWSBayArea @ChefHarlie @wxnewsdesk @weatherchannel @breakingweather @StormHour #CAwx pic.twitter.com/catkLYLc3m
— Savannah Peterson (@SavIsSavvy) December 13, 2019
Forecasters also warned of strong rip tides and the potential for deadly sneaker waves, particularly hazardous to beachgoers who venture out on rocks or jetties.
“The surf zone will be dangerous due to strong currents and powerful breaking waves,” the weather service said. “Stay alert and don’t turn your back to the ocean.”
