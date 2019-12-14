



SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A 150-foot observation wheel will be installed at San Francisco’s Golden Gate Park next year during the park’s 150th anniversary, the city’s Recreation and Park Department announced Thursday.

The wheel, which will be provide sweeping views of the city and the bay, is set to launch on April 4, 2020 and will remain at the park through March 1, 2021.

The wheel will be installed at the park’s Music Concourse area, the plaza outside the de Young Museum, the California Academy of Sciences and the Japanese Tea Garden.

It will feature 35 fully-enclosed gondolas, capable of fitting six passengers.

“Golden Gate Park is a San Francisco treasure and a place where everybody can enjoy the best that the city has to offer,” San Francisco Mayor Breed said in a statement.

“We want to celebrate the park and give people a new way to appreciate the beauty of our city during this 150th anniversary celebration.

This observation wheel is just the first of many exciting announcements we will be shaming in the coming months as we get ready for the coming yearlong celebration,” she said.

The 150th anniversary, titled “Everybody’s Park,” aims to celebrate the history of the 1,017-acre park.

“This 150th celebration provides an amazing opportunity to tell the story of Golden Gate Park — its past, present and future — and share all our park has to offer,” the recreation and park department’s General Manager Phil Ginsburg said.

“The storied Music Concourse with its spectacular observation wheel will be the center of a yearlong part that connects yesteryear with tomorrow,” he said.

The wheel, operated by SkyStar Wheel LLC, is not the first time a wheel has been installed at the park. Back in 1894, a 120-foot tall wheel was installed at the park for the Midwinter International Exposition.

More information about the “Everybody’s Park” celebration can be found at http://www.goldengatepark150.com

