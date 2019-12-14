PITTSBURG (CBS SF) — A Pittsburg man was killed early Saturday morning when two masked gunmen broke into his home, got into a confrontation and fatally shot him, authorities said.

Pittsburgh police said officers responded to a call just after midnight from a home in the 200 block of Havenwood Circle.

When they arrived on the scene, the officers discovered a 30-year-old male resident suffering from a gunshot wound to the torso. The man was given medical aid, but died later from his his injuries.

It was Pittsburg’s 7th murder of the year.

From initial information, officers learned that two masked gunmen entered the residence and engaged in an altercation with the man and other people inside the residence.

During the confrontation, the two suspects shot the victim and fled the residence in a gray or silver import sedan.

Investigators were working to confirm information the man and the suspects knew each other and the fatal shooting was the result of a disagreement that had occurred.

The Pittsburg Police Department requested the public’s assistance and asks anyone with additional information to please contact the Pittsburg Police Department Tip-Line at 925-252-4040.