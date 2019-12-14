



By Dave Pehling

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Noted local songwriter Tom Heyman hosts the sixth annual edition of his Sad Bastard Club monthly at Mission District club the Make-Out Room Monday night that will benefit the San Francisco Tenants Union.

A veteran musician who first came into the public eye as one of the principles in Philadelphia-based band Go To Blazes in the late ’80s, Heyman put out five albums and toured extensively on both sides of the Atlantic up until the band split in 1997. He would relocate to San Francisco the following year, quickly settling into the local scene with stints playing guitar and pedal steel with such renowned local acts as alt-country outfit the Court & Spark, songwriter Chuck Prophet and X bassist John Doe’s solo band.

Heyman also started recording his own roots-oriented songs as a solo artist, tracking a series of albums including the live covers collection Ballads, Blues and Union Dues and his latest effort, the pub-rock inspired new collection Show Business, Baby that came out in 2017 on the Bohemian Neglect imprint. With his recurring Sad Bastard Club night at the Make-Out Room, Heyman regularly features like-minded local songwriters performing their songs in a stripped down setting.

Heyman additionally works as a doorman and bartender at the 22nd Street club, a vantage point that has given him a unique perspective on the rash of fires that displaced so many people in the Mission District in recent years. He was frequently asked questions by patrons about what happened to the building that burned at 22nd and Mission building several times before eventually being demolished, leaving the gaping hole in the block that is being developed (he wrote the “gentrifire” anthem in the above featured video, “The Mission Is On Fire,” in response).

For this sixth annual Sad Bastard Club benefit for affordable-housing champions the SF Tenants Union, Heyman has put together a stellar cast of local players including respected songwriters Patrick Winningham, Dan Vickrey and Kurt Stevenson who all have a shared history. Before joining the Counting Crows as the group’s lead guitarist in the early ’90s, Vickrey was a member Winningham’s band that appeared St. Elmo’s Fire in 1986. Stevenson is best known for his work with alt-countnry outfit the Old Joe Clarks and songwriter Jesse DeNatale among many others, All three are currently members of the quartet Tender Mercies, a side project that also includes longtime Counting Crows drummer Jim Bogios.

6th Annual Sad Bastard Club Benefit For the SF Tenants Union

Monday, Dec. 16, 7 p.m. $10

The Make-Out Room