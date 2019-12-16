SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — An Amber Alert was issued early Monday for a missing girl who was abducted out of San Jose by her father, according to San Jose police and the California Highway Patrol.

San Jose police were also investigating at stabbing at a home at the corner of 11th and Reed that may be related to the abduction.

The alert was issued at about 2:17 a.m. for 2-year-old Bethanie Carranza, the CHP said.

She was last seen with her father, 24-year-old Victor Magana, in San Jose on Sunday night at about 10 p.m.

Carranza is described as being 3 feet tall and weighing around 30 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Magana is described as being 5 feet, 4

inches tall with brown hair and brown eyes.

They were last seen in a light green 2007 Hyundai SantaFe with a California license plate of 7XJX025.

The CHP said in an alert that anyone who sees either Carranza or Magana is asked to call 911 as the situation is “armed and dangerous.”