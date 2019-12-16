



SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — A car burglary suspect fled from police and broke into a home, where he was badly burned after it caught on fire early Monday evening in San Jose, Santa Clara County Sheriff’s officials said.

Around 4 p.m., members of SCCSO’s Regional Auto Theft Taskforce spotted a stolen car near Senter Road. The driver of the car, an adult male, fled from law enforcement and broke into a home in the 600 block of Santee River Court, sheriff’s officials said.

The homeowner escaped unharmed, but the suspect refused to come out.

Firefighters were dispatched at 5:49 p.m. as a two-alarm fire began burning at the single-family home. Law enforcement officers kept firefighters from the home until officers felt the scene was secure, fire Capt. Brad Cloutier said.

WATCH: CBSN Bay Area – 24/7 Digital News Channel from KPIX 5

The home was pretty significantly involved in fire when law enforcement deemed the scene safe. Firefighters entered the home and rescued the suspect, who suffered pretty severe burns, Cloutier said. He was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive.

Firefighters knocked down the fire but not before it did significant damage to the home. “Inside it’s pretty bad,” Cloutier said. The home is not habitable, he said.

The suspect, 29-year-old Raul Anthony Rodriguez, had a $25,000 felony warrant out for other burglary incidents and will be booked into jail upon his release from the hospital, sheriff’s officials said.

Rodriguez will be charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, resisting/delaying/obstructing an officer and residential burglary, officials said.

Raul Anthony Rodriguez (29 years old) is identified as the suspect from the house fire incident on Santee River Court. Rodriguez will be charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, resisting/delaying/obstructing an officer and residential burglary. (Previous mugshot pictured). pic.twitter.com/isPTIljsW5 — SantaClaraCoSheriff (@SCCoSheriff) December 17, 2019

No members of the public were harmed during the incident.

© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.