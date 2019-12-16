Comments
SAN PABLO (CBS SF) — A two-alarm fire is burning at an apartment building in San Pablo on Monday morning, a Contra Costa County Fire Protection District spokesman said.
The fire was reported at 11:18 a.m. at a building in the area of Rumrill Boulevard and Market Avenue and has damaged units in a two-story, six-unit apartment building, fire spokesman Steve Hill said.
Wires have been reported down in the area, Hill said. No injuries have been reported, and crews remain at the scene as of shortly after 11:30 a.m.
