By Hoodline

Looking to uncover all that Bancroft Business has to offer? Get to know this Oakland neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a Chinese fast food spot to a barbecue restaurant.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Bancroft Business, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

1. Lena’s Soul Food Restaurant

Topping the list is Southern and Cajun/Creole spot Lena’s Soul Food Restaurant, which offers soul food and more. Located at 6403 Foothill Blvd. (between Durant and 64th avenues.), it’s the highest-rated business in the neighborhood, boasting 3.5 stars out of 652 reviews on Yelp.

On the menu, expect to find a slew of comfort foods, including barbecue ribs, meatloaf and fried, baked and smothered chicken; and make sure to leave room for peach cobbler and banana pudding for dessert.

2. Genny’s BBQ

Next up is Genny’s BBQ, a spot to score barbecue and seafood, situated at 6637 Bancroft Ave. (between 66th Avenue and Havenscourt Boulevard). With four stars out of 295 reviews on Yelp, it’s proven to be a local favorite.

The menu features a variety of barbecue sandwiches, including stuffed potatoes, brisket and catfish, as well as dinner plates like Cajun fried fish, lemon pepper chicken and southern pork chops. Sides include red beans, mac and cheese and collard greens.

3. Tasty Pleasures

Breakfast and brunch spot Tasty Pleasures, which offers seafood and burgers, is another top choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 6638 Bancroft Ave. (between 66th Avenue and Havenscourt Boulevard), four stars out of 50 reviews.

For breakfast, which is available all day, look for waffles, pancakes, French toast and an array of plates, including the chicken apple sausage breakfast, which comes with a choice of home-fried potatoes or grits, as well as toast or an English muffin. Later in the day, you’ll find pineapple teriyaki shrimp bowls, quesadillas and burgers.

4. Egg Roll Kitchen

Egg Roll Kitchen, a Chinese and fast food spot, is another neighborhood go-to, with four stars out of 41 Yelp reviews. Head over to 6650 Bancroft Ave. (between 67th Avenue and Havenscourt Boulevard.) to see for yourself.

The restaurant offers shrimp, pork, chicken and beef fried rice, as well as wonton soup, sweet and sour ribs and chicken chop suey.

5. Krispy Krunchy Chicken

Check out Krispy Krunchy Chicken, which has earned four stars out of 31 reviews on Yelp. You can find the fast food spot, which offers chicken wings and seafood, at 7000 Bancroft Ave. (between 73rd Avenue and Church Street).

Specifically, the menu features Cajun fried shrimp, chicken tenders and pizza. When it comes to sides, anticipate honey butter biscuits and boudin bites — a mixture of rice, pork, beans and Cajun seasoning.

The eatery also serves up breakfast items, from an egg and cheese breakfast biscuit to an empanada filled with eggs, chorizo sausage, cheese and jalapenos.