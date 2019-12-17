



SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Thousands of protesters lined busy intersections and packed plazas around the Bay Area on the eve of Wednesday’s House of Representatives vote over the impeachment of President Trump.

Protesters at the Grand Lake Theatre in Oakland flew a Trump Chicken balloon, attracting attention during rush hour on the intersection at Grand Avenue.

Demonstrators crowded in front of the federal building in San Francisco, all demanding the president’s removal from office.

Hundreds turn out for pro impeachment rally happening on Market in SF. One of several across the Bay Area and country tonight @KPIXtv pic.twitter.com/eHhXk0shQl — Betty Yu (@BettyKPIX) December 18, 2019

Hundreds also filled Palo Alto’s Lytton Plaza.

The local “No One is Above the Law” rallies took place in all nine Bay Area counties, according to MoveOn.org.

There were hundreds of similar rallies held around the country Tuesday night. One of the biggest protests was held in New York’s Times Square. Protesters unwrapped a massive banner quoting Article 2, Section 4 of the Constitution, decreeing that the president shall be impeached for treason, bribery or other crimes.

One protester in New York even donned a Papier-mâché mask of Trump’s face while wearing a Santa hat and waving a fake axe.

The House on Wednesday will vote on two articles of impeachment against President Trump. If he’s removed, it mark the third impeachment of a president in U.S. history.