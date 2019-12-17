



SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A man shot by two San Francisco police officers was allegedly involved in previous crimes before attacking the officers with a glass bottle, police said at a town hall discussing the shooting Tuesday night.

The town hall was held at Cesar Chavez Elementary School and was standing-room only as community members filled the space.

San Francisco Police Chief Bill Scott released new video of the Dec. 7 shooting and the events that led up to it. It was the first officer-involved shooting in the city since June 2018.

The incident occurred at 23rd Street and Mission Street after a series of events.

Around 7:47 a.m., police received reports of a “hot prowl burglary” in which an adult male forced open the door of an apartment in the 900 block of Capp Street.

Police arrived on the scene five minutes after, but the suspect had left on foot. As the officers were investigating the apartment, a second call came in to police about a male attempting to break into cars.

Police identified similarities between the suspect descriptions of both calls and began to search the area. They came across 24-year-old Jamaica Hampton and observed him as matching the physical and clothing descriptions.

As officers tried to contact Hampton, he “aggressively advanced” toward the passenger side officer armed with a 200ml glass vodka bottle, police said. Hampton then repeatedly struck the driver’s side officer in the head and face with the bottle after he rushed out to help. The officer sustained lacerations to his cheek and head and was knocked down after attempting to use his baton.

The injured officer ran toward 23rd Street and Hampton chased him, police said. The other officer stopped the chase by drawing his firearm. Both officers had their guns drawn and verbally commanded Hampton to get on the ground, but he turned and ran away.

Here is some of the body cam video. It is silent at first. Note: police say the other officer’s body cam was knocked off in a scuffle. At the end of the video you can see the injured police officer with cuts to his face. pic.twitter.com/bqHDRGdTEO — Joe Vazquez (@joenewsman) December 18, 2019

WATCH: Body Cam Footage Of The Officer-Involved Shooting

The officers attempted to use pepper spray on Hampton, but he still continued to run on the sidewalk. Still holding the glass bottle, he again charged at the officers. One of them fired at Hampton as he closed the distance between them

After he was shot, Hampton got back up and tried to move toward the other officer, who then also fired at him. Both officers remained on scene and administered medical aid until medical personnel arrived. Both Hampton and the injured officer were transported to Zuckerberg General Hospital for treatment.

Police only released footage from one officer’s body camera, saying the other officer’s camera was knocked off in the scuffle with Hampton.

Hampton sustained life-threatening injuries from the shooting after he was struck three times. He is being charged with two counts of assault with a deadly weapon and vandalism by the San Francisco District Attorney’s office.

Some friends, family members and Mission District activists expressed outrage at SFPD over the shooting. Those who know Hampton said he battled addiction and homelessness and was a mentor for at-risk youth.

The involved officers were identified as Sterling Hayes and Christopher Flores.