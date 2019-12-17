RICHMOND (CBS SF) — A humanitarian organization on Tuesday called on federal authorities to investigate an assault on a Richmond resident who is a Sikh last weekend as a hate crime.

The organization United Sikhs, described as a “global United Nations-affiliated humanitarian non-profit” in a press release issued by the group, called for hate-crime charges to be brought against the suspect in the assault on 57-year-old Richmond resident Baljeet Singh Sidhu that happened early on the morning of Sunday, Dec. 15.

According to Sidhu, he was arriving home and parking his taxi near his residence after an overnight shift of driving when he was stopped by a man who asked for a ride. Sidhu explained to the man that he had finished his shift wand wasn’t taking any more passengers as he exited the vehicle. That was when the assault suspect attacked him, striking him in the head with a barbecue pan and choking him.

“He held the door, and said ‘I got you,’ and hit me with a barbecue pan,” Sidhu said. “He choked me and we fell down on the ground.”

A mall security guard happened to be nearby and heard Sidhu call for help. He intervened and stopped the attack, calling for police. When Richmond police officers arrived, they found Sidhu on the ground.

Sidhu has said he doesn’t recollect much about the attacker due to the shock he felt from the assault, but Richmond police have obtained neighborhood surveillance video that may have captured the suspect.

United Sikhs is calling upon the FBI and the Department of Justice to launch an investigation into the assault because Sidhu believes he was attacked due to his appearance and religion.

Anyone with information related to the violent incident is urged to call the Richmond police department at (510) 233-1214.