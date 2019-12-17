Comments
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY (CBS SF) — A magnitude 4.3 earthquake centered near the unincorporated community of Cholame in San Luis Obispo County shook the Central Valley Tuesday morning, according to the USGS.
Th earthquake happened just before 10:30 a.m. Tuesday and was centered about seven miles south-southeast of Cholame and 22 miles southwest of Paso Robles.
According to the USGS website, the quake was felt by 517 people but has not caused any reported damage or injuries.
Cholame sits within a mile of the San Andreas Rift Zone fault line.
