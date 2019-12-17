



MORGAN HILL (CBS SF) – Surveillance video helped lead police to a suspect in several recent package thefts from homes in Morgan Hill, police said Tuesday.

Than Vo, 26, was arrested Friday in connection with the thefts at his home in San Jose, police said.

Police responded on Dec. 7 to reports of packages taken from porches at homes in the north part of Morgan Hill.

Home video of a suspect and vehicle in one of the thefts helped police to identify Vo and track him down, police said.

When detectives arrived at his house, Vo tried to flee but was captured by police.

Vo was booked into Santa Clara County Jail on suspicion of theft, being under the influence of drugs, resisting arrest and probation violation.

Morgan Hill detectives are in the process of recovering the stolen property, police said.

Anyone that may have information regarding this incident or questions related to the incident is asked to call Sgt. Bill Norman at (669) 253-4982 or bill.norman@morganhill.ca.gov.

