



SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX 5) — The holiday season is in full swing, and the Salvation Army was asking for the public’s help to make it a little more merry and bright for those in need.

The organization is about $55,000 short of their donation goal this year. What’s partly to blame for this, is the short period between Thanksgiving and Christmas this year.

“We’ve lost six days of opportunities, through the kettles, because Thanksgiving was on the 28th of November, last year it was on the 22nd,” explained Major Darren Norton, Executive Officer with the Salvation Army’s Golden State Division.

Another factor, people just don’t have cash on them anymore.

“This is becoming more of a cashless society, which really affects our kettles,” said Major Norton.

However, if you don’t have cash on you, no problem. Donations are now just a phone tap away.

“For the first time we have introduced Apple Pay and Google Pay. It’s a helpful way for those that don’t carry cash but want to make a difference,” Major Norton explained.

As for where the donations go, it stays here locally, and goes towards providing food, toys, shelter and homeless outreach services to those in need.

