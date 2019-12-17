



SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – More than 20 rallies are scheduled in the Bay Area on Tuesday evening, ahead of a historic vote in the House of Representatives on articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump.

The local “No One is Above the Law” rallies, which are part of hundreds taking place nationwide, will take place in all nine Bay Area counties, according to MoveOn.org.

In San Francisco, the pro-impeachment rally will take place at the Federal Building on 7th Street at 5 p.m., followed by a march up Market Street to the local offices of Sen. Dianne Feinstein and Sen. Kamala Harris.

• Impeachment Inquiry: CBS News Continuing Coverage

Several rallies are scheduled in the East Bay, including in Oakland, Emeryville, Berkeley, El Cerrito, Lafayette, Castro Valley, Walnut Creek, San Ramon and Livermore. On the Peninsula, demonstrations are set to take place in Pacifica, Redwood City and San Mateo.

Pro-impeachment protests in the South Bay are set to take place in Cupertino, Mountain View, Santa Clara and Palo Alto.

In the North Bay, supporters of impeaching Trump are set to gather in Fairfield, Napa, Petaluma, Santa Rosa, Sonoma and Healdsburg.

The House is expected to decide on two articles of impeachment as soon as Wednesday. It would be the third impeachment of a president in U.S. history.