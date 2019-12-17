SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF/AP) — President Donald Trump fired off an angry letter to Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi Tuesday, calling the impeachment proceeding against him an “unconstitutional abuse of power” and a violation of her oath of office.
Throughout the 6-page letter, Trump ripped the Bay Area congresswoman and her Democratic Party colleagues for moving forward with two articles of impeachment, maintaining that he did nothing wrong in seeking foreign investigation of political rivals.
“You dare to invoke the Founding Fathers in pursuit of this election-nullification scheme — yet your spiteful actions display unfettered contempt for America’s founding and your egregious conduct threatens to destroy that which our Founders pledged their very lives to build,” he wrote.
He compared the proceedings to the Salem Witch Trials.
“More due process was afforded to those accused in the Salem Witch Trials,” he wrote.
READ TRUMP’S LETTER FOR YOURSELF
You must log in to post a comment.