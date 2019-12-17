Comments
PINOLE (CBS SF) — Two people were killed late Monday night when a wrong-way driver triggered a horrific crash on eastbound I-80 near the Appian Way exit, authorities said.
The California Highway Patrol said they received a call reporting the accident in the eastbound lanes just west of the exit at 11:43 p.m.
Investigators said a Chevy Trailblazer was traveling on the freeway the wrong-way when it slammed head-on into another vehicle. The force of the impact of the crash left the vehicles heavily damaged.
It was not immediately known if the two dead were the drivers of both vehicles.
Other details have not been released as the crash remains under investigation. The eastbound lanes re-opened by around 3:37 a.m.
