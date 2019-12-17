VALLEJO (CBS SF) — Two men were shot and killed and a woman was injured following an early Tuesday morning struggle inside a Vallejo area home, according to the Solano County Sheriff’s Department.
Deputy Cully Pratt said someone inside the home called 911 shortly after midnight, reporting a struggle in a home in the 1000 block of Hargus Ave. Deputies arrived to find the two men suffering from gunshot wounds and a woman with head injuries.
The men later died from their injuries. The woman suffered non-life threatening head injuries and was transported to the hospital.
“Based on what we believe, all three parties involved — the two males and the female — were the people involved,” Cully told KPIX 5. “Just to let the community know, we don’t believe there is a gunman out there.”
Cully said “evidence located at the scene makes us believe we have the weapon involved.”
Vallejo police assisted the sheriff’s office in response to the call, Pratt said. Sheriff’s office deputies were expected to be on the scene throughout the morning investigating.
