FRESNO (CBS SF) — A 17-year-old girl was in custody Wednesday after she allegedly attempted to steal a private plane from Fresno Yosemite International Airport, authorities said.

The incident began around 7:30 a.m. Fresno Yosemite International Airport officials said the teenager breached a security fence and got into a King Air 200 propeller-driven aircraft and was able to start one of the plane’s twin engines.

She then pivoted the aircraft and crashed it into a building and a fence on airport property.

Airport officials said she never became airborne, but the force of the collision badly damaged the plane. She was quickly taken into custody, but was not cooperating with police.

“Fresno officers arrived first and contacted a female who was seated inside the aircraft, in the pilot’s seat, wearing the pilot’s head set,” said Drew Bessinger, the airport public safety chief. “The female appeared to be disoriented and was uncooperative with police when she was taken into custody.”

The teen has been placed in juvenile custody.

Bessinger said the incident occurred in the general aviation section of the airport and did not threaten commercial passengers. He said her motive’s were still under investigation, but it was not a case of domestic terrorism.

When asked about the breach, Bessinger said: “It’s a fence. Most any kind of a fence can be climbed if you are motivated enough.”

Authorities said her mother told them her daughter ran away from home Tuesday night. She said her daughter doesn’t even know how to drive a car.

Fresno Yosemite International Airport is currently working with the Federal Aviation Administration and other authorities investigating this incident.