WASHINGTON (CBS News) — The House of Representatives voted to impeach President Trump for high crimes and misdemeanors, accusing him of betraying the country for his own political benefit and obstructing a congressional investigation into his actions.
Democratic lawmakers handed down the severest form of punishment available to the House under the Constitution, approving two articles of impeachment after a marathon debate on Wednesday. Article I passed by a vote of 230-197-1, with one member voting “present.” The second article passed by a margin of 229-198-1.
Mr. Trump becomes just the third president in the 231-year history of the republic to be impeached, joining Andrew Johnson and Bill Clinton, both of whom were acquitted in subsequent Senate trials. Mr. Trump appears headed for the same fate, with Republicans in the upper chamber eager to clear him of wrongdoing when Congress returns in the new year.
