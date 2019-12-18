By Dave Pehling

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — The Make-Out Room in San Francisco’s Mission District hosts it’s annual Holiday “Craptacular” Thursday with an array of local talents to raise money and collect canned food for the SF Food Bank.

Hosted by Make-Out Room booker and cantankerous scene blowhard with a heart of gold Parker Gibbs, the yearly event brings together an impressive line-up of local luminaries to perform a range of holiday classics and non-Christmas tunes. This year, the event will once again lean on the talents of all-star R&B revue Marc & the Casuals to back a long list of guest vocalists and musicians.

Ably setting backsides in motion for the past decade, the group led by session veteran and keyboard/trumpet player Marc Capelle has earned a solid reputation as one of San Francisco’s premiere party-starting outfits. In addition to his core wrecking crew of Bay Area talents including guitarist Bart Davenport (a solo artist who has also fronted Honeycut and the Loved Ones), ex-Persephone’s Bees guitarist Tom Ayers, drummer Todd Roper (Chuck Prophet, Cake), and onetime Dwarves bass player Pete Straus, the band is likely to be augmented by a horn section (trombone player Carroll Ashby and saxophonist Tom Griesser are regular players) and additional auxiliary players — among them Capelle’s own son Evan on percussion.

For this year’s marathon of yuletide entertainment, the Craptacular will feature appearances by regular Marc and the Casual guest singers Mark Eitzel (American Music Club), Bob Reed (Overwhelming Colorfast, The Titan-Ups, Cocker Power), Jason Morgan (Harold Ray & East Bay Dynamite), Lydia Walker (This Train Don’t Stop, Lydia and the Projects, Big Blu Soul Revue), Brad Brooks (solo artist, Pollo Elastico) and Paula Frazer (Tarnation, Virginia Dare). Other performers on the docket include hard-rock cover act Thunderbleed AKA Blind Vengeance, the Barneys with Me First and the Gimmie Gimmes singer Spike Slawson, comic funk wizard Chaki, songwriter Tom Heyman (Chuck Prophet, John Doe, Alejandro Escovedo) and his wife Deidre White, Sweet Chariot guitarist Chris Guthhridge and his Holiday Meltdown, Enorchestra mainstays Doug Hilsinger and Caroleen Beatty, guitarist Eric Moffat’s Slay Ride and more.

The 2019 Gibbsmo Holiday Craptacular

Thursday, Dec. 19, 7 p.m. $20 and one non-perishable food item

The Make-Out Room