OAKLAND (CBS SF) — A driver, who left his vehicle after an early Wednesday morning crash on Interstate Highway 580, was fatally struck by another vehicle, shutting down lanes and creating a massive backup, authorities said.

The California Highway Patrol said the crash was first reported at 4:06 a.m. on the westbound side of I-580 just east of Lakeshore Ave. The fatal crash involved three vehicles.

Here's the latest from @JackieKPIX on the deadly crash on 580 at Lakeshore in #Oakland which was blocking multiple lanes going both directions. All WB lanes have reopened and EB lanes are expected to reopen shortly. https://t.co/mfgsrBbTHD pic.twitter.com/15LHpBIeHX — KPIX 5 (@KPIXtv) December 18, 2019

CHP Sgt. Alex Edmon told KPIX 5 that a driver of a Mercedes lost control of their vehicle and spun out in the westbound lanes as heavy rains fell in the area. A pickup truck then collided with the Mercedes.

Both drivers got out of their vehicles, he said. The driver of the pickup truck walked around his vehicle to the passenger side and was fatally struck by a Honda sedan.

Force of the impact hurled the driver’s body into the eastbound lanes.

All lanes on the busy freeway were shut down. Both directions and all lanes were reopened by 5:47 a.m. While the lanes were closed traffic was taken off the highway at Grand Ave.

Motorists were advised to expect delays and to use alternate routes.