



SUNNYVALE (CBS SF) — Two San Jose residents were arrested for attempted homicide after a man was shot in the back at a Sunnyvale intersection, authorities said Wednesday.

The incident occurred on the evening of Sunday, Dec. 8 near the intersection of Columbia Avenue and Roosevelt Avenue, the Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety said.

A male victim was confronted by Carlos Duran, 26, at the intersection, who shot the victim in the back after he tried to run away.

Duran got into an awaiting vehicle that investigators believe was driven by 20-year-old Pamela Pedraza-Melgoza.

The victim was transported to a local hospital where he was treated and later released.

Sunnyvale DPS began investigating the shooting and worked with the Santa Clara County district attorney’s office to obtain search warrants for Duran and Pedraza-Melgoza.

The two were arrested in San Jose on Wednesday without incident by Sunnyvale SWAT team members working with SJPD’s MERGE unit (SWAT).

They were booked into Santa Clara County Jail on charges of attempted murder with criminal street gang enhancements as well as firearm charges.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety Detective Corinne Abernathy at (408) 730-7134 or cabernathy@sunnyvale.ca.gov