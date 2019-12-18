SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Police in San Francisco on Wednesday announced the arrest of two suspects on multiple charges in connection with a firearm and counterfeit cash investigation last week.

The investigation began on the evening of November 2 when officers from the Taraval Station responded to the Stonestown Galleria following reports of a man armed with a gun.

Security personnel at the mall reported that a male suspected of passing counterfeit bills had dropped the gun and fled into the parking lot. Arriving officers found and detained the suspect. later identified as 41-year-old San Francisco resident Daniel Rizzi Shrum.

After a thorough a search, no firearm was found. Shrum was cited for passing a fictions bill, possession of suspected methamphetamines and possession of narcotics paraphernalia before being released.

Police began an investigation of Shrum and his girlfriend, 32-year-old Daly City resident Tiny Amber Brown. Officers developed probable cause and obtained two search warrants for both Shrum’s San Francisco residence on the 2000 block of 33rd Avenue and Brown’s Daly City residence on the unit block of Alpine Avenue.

Last week, on the morning of December 10, the SFPD Tactical Unit served both search warrants. The suspects were arrested a number of items were seized as evidence including a Ruger 9mm handgun, a Springfield Armory 9mm handgun, brass knuckles, suspected methamphetamine, fake/counterfeit identification documents and additional counterfeit U.S. currency in the amount of $6,800.

Shrum and Brown were booked into the San Francisco County Jail on charges including possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, possession of ammunition by a prohibited person, possession of a firearm with an altered serial number, commission of a felony while armed with a firearm, criminal storage of firearm accessible to a child, child endangerment, possession of a prohibited weapon (brass knuckles), counterfeiting, forgery, unauthorized use of personal identifying information as well as narcotics-related charges.

Police said despite the two arrests, this remains an active and ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the SFPD 24 Hour Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.