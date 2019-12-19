BENICIA (CBS SF) — A gas station convenience store clerk in Benicia was pepper sprayed by a man who robbed his store at gunpoint in an attack caught on camera.

Benicia police said the incident happened at the Fast Mart convenience store at 1500 E. 5th St. at around 8 p.m. Sunday.

Surveillance video showed a heavy-set Hispanic man with a moustache, wearing a black Pittsburg Pirates cap and a black hoodie with a “California” graphic on the front, walk into the store and speak with the clerk.

Police said the man asked the clerk for a pack of cigarettes and then pointed a handgun at him, demanding money from the cash register. The video shows the clerk walking over to the register with his hands up and quickly opening it.

The man then reaches over and grabs fistfuls of cash which he stuffs in his front pocket. He then takes out a pepper spray canister and sprays the clerk before fleeing, taking the cigarettes and a 40-ounce bottle of beer that he had apparently placed on the counter before.

The man took off in a newer white Jeep Cherokee with an undisclosed amount of cash, police said.

Anyone with information was urged to contact Benicia Police at 707-745-3411.