SAN RAFAEL (CBS SF) — Police in San Rafael are investigating the accidental death of a young student at an independent elementary school Thursday afternoon, according to authorities.

San Rafael police would not provide details, but the department confirmed that the fire department received a call from the Mark Day School located on the 100 block of Trellis Drive at approximately 1 p.m. after an accident on school grounds. Police confirmed there was a fatality and that an investigation was underway.

KPIX obtained a letter from the school that was sent out to parents informing them of the fatal incident.

“Earlier today, a student was fatally injured on our playground. Members of our staff witnessed the accident, immediately called 911, and did their best to provide care for the student,” read the letter from Head of School Joe Harvey. “He was transported to the hospital but, tragically, did not survive.”

The letter did not identify the child or provide any further information of the nature of the incident. The letter noted that students, faculty and staff at the school “witnessed the distressing incident” and acknowledged that those people “will require support from their parents and other caring adults.”

The school said that counselors would be available at the school on Friday and that parents should use their judgement about whether their children attend classes on Friday.

The area of the playground were the fatal incident happened “will be completely closed off,” according to the letter. School officials noted that they did not yet have full details about how the fatal accident occurred and were working with authorities.

The letter also expressed deepest sympathies to the family of the child as well as the student’s classmates and friends.