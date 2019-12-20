SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Animals at the San Francisco Zoo were surrounded by holiday cheer and decorations as they received presents in the form of their favorite treats on Thursday.
The animals climbed through holiday-themed displays and decorated trees in their respective habitats.
The zoo’s seven chimpanzees got red and green bell peppers, tamarind pods and pomegranates as stocking stuffers, San Francisco Zoo & Gardens officials said. Lemurs and sifakas unwrapped boxes to find grapes; some of them were even labeled “Naughty” or “Nice.”
The zoo’s Sumatran tigers got boxes with bones and wool, the latter of which “stimulate(d) their olfactory senses.”
On Christmas trees throughout the zoo, fruits and vegetables were hung for the zoo’s goats and 900-pound steer.
