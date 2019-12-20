SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — The driver of a big rig crane swerved to avoid a collision on Highway 237 early Friday, lost control of his vehicle, flipped over and dumped fuel across the freeway.

The California Highway Patrol reported the crash at 5:52 a.m. just one block east of the Zanker Rd. exit in San Jose near Milpitas. The crash blocked lanes 1, 2 and 3 in the east bound direction and one of the westbound lanes.

The San Jose Fire Department told KPIX 5 at the scene that the crane was headed west bound swerved to avoid traffic when it careened out of control, flipping over the center divide of the busy freeway. It landed on its side in the eastbound lanes and fuel quickly began leaking out of the vehicle, creating a large puddle across the freeway.

A pickup was also damaged in the crash. At least 200 gallons of fuel had spilled on the freeway. Hazmat teams were onsite, but it was estimated it would take a few hours to clean up the spill.

It was not immediately known if there were injuries in the crash.

Motorists were advised to expect delays and to use alternate routes. There was no estimated time of opening.