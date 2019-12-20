Comments
SAN JOSE (KPIX) -— A man was found with gunshot wounds on an East San Jose street early Friday and rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, authorities said.
San Jose police said officers responded to a 911 call of a shooting on 1100 block of Matterhorn Drive at 2:45 a.m. Arriving officers discovered a man lying in the street suffering from at least one gunshot wound.
The victim was transported to the hospital with injuries that were life threatening.
Police have not apprehended or identified any suspects in the shooting, and the motive and circumstances surrounding the shooting were under investigation.
