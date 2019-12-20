SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX 5) — Steph Curry wasn’t trending on Twitter Friday morning for his shot, or his injury – but for something typically covered by his Golden State Warriors uniform.

“I hoped he was coming back for some weird reason, but I quickly realized that wasn’t the case. Then I did a little Google searching, then I stopped Google searching,” deadpanned Warriors fan Rich Allard.

The trending post was pictures purporting to be of Curry in the buff. While nothing formal was released calling the pictures fake, sources with the NBA, the Warriors and Curry’s rep called them fakes anonymously.

Sports marketing analyst Bob Dorfman, creative director at Baker Street Advertising says the subtle full court press was the correct way to go.

“He’s staying ahead of it, which is what you have to do, staying on top of it and he can’t be blamed for anything that he claims isn’t him,” Dorfman told KPIX 5.

For their part the Curry and his wife, Ayesha Curry, seem to find the whole ordeal funny with Ayesha posting an eggplant emoji to her social media and Steph laughing at that and calling people clowns.

“It’s not horribly, horribly harmful. And it is keeping Curry top of mind when he’s sitting on the bench for the whole season,” Dorfman said. “It’s that old ‘there’s no such thing as bad publicity.'”

If the pics were real, California’s stringent revenge porn law could come into play, with the person releasing them to Twitter possibly facing a fine of $1,000 and six months in jail.