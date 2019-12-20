PIEDMONT (CBS SF) — A Piedmont resident who went to the front door within three minutes of a package reportedly being delivered Wednesday was surprised to find it missing from the porch and notified police.
United Parcel Service had reported that the package, containing an iPad ordered from Amazon, had been delivered and signed for at the home on St. James Place, but the resident’s home video surveillance told a different story.
The video showed that “a UPS driver’s aide, wearing a reflective yellow vest, delivered the package, signed for the delivery and then removed the contents of the package,” Piedmont police said in an advisory.
Police contacted UPS and identified the suspect as Unyque Marie Alley, 40, of Oakland.
She was located Thursday while on a delivery route in Piedmont and arrested and booked at the Berkeley jail for petty theft.
