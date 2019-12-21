



SAN JOSE (KPIX) — Moments before a crash which left a convertible BMW a crumpled wreck, a witness told KPIX two cars raced past her, speeding towards the intersection of Capitol Expressway and Aborn Road, as the traffic light turned from yellow to red.

“There was another car before this car,” Karen Reyes recalled. “They were going really fast. The light was yellow but he still went and this car came from behind and then it happened. He tried to brake but it was too late. The car coming from the Aborn side was already in the intersection and he ended up bumping into the truck.”

The BMW slammed into a dump truck and the force of the impact trapped passengers in the front and back seats.

San Jose police say the driver of the BMW, a male believed to be in his 20s, somehow managed to escape and was seen limping from the scene wearing a white shirt, black pants. He has not been identified.

Two passengers in the car were taken to a the hospital with injuries described as “non-life-threatening” by police.

Footage from the scene showed investigators photographing what appeared to be a bag of marijuana apparently found inside the car but the extent to which alcohol, drugs or excessive speed contributed to the crash has not been determined.