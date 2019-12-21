Comments
STOCKTON (KPIX) – A Stockton woman is offering a reward after someone broke into her home and stole ten French and English bulldogs.
Apparently, the dogs were social media stars with more than 10,000 followers.
It happened on Thursday night.
The dogs’ owner, Angela Lopez says she came home and the backdoor was open. The house was ransacked and the dogs were gone.
“There were mainly here for my dogs,” said Lopez. “These are my babies, they’re not just some dollar sign. I’ve raised those dogs, I have mothers, I have grandmothers.”
Lopez did not specify the amount of the reward. Anyone with information about the stolen dogs should contact the Stockton police.
