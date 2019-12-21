Comments
OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Two people died in an apparent drug overdose in West Oakland on Friday morning and a third person was hospitalized.
Police responded at about 7 a.m. to a report of a possible drug overdose at a home in the 1400 block of Third Avenue.
Medical personnel pronounced two people dead there. A third person was taken to a hospital for treatment.
Police did not say what kind of drugs the people were believed to have been using.
