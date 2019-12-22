BENICIA (CBS SF) — Flaring at the Valero refinery in Benicia this weekend has released an estimated 9,000 pounds of sulfur dioxide into the atmosphere, according to an updated hazardous spill report filed Saturday morning with the Governor’s Office of Emergency Services.

An announcement Friday from the City of Benicia stated that the work would have not have any adverse consequences for the surrounding area and Fire Chief Josh Chadwick said Sunday there has been no indication of any consequences to the public from the release and no advisory was issued.

A message at the city’s media line that said an advisory had been issued was an old recording left in error, he said.

The refinery had announced that intermittent flaring would be required starting Friday and continuing for several days during maintenance work on a processing unit.

The flaring is described as “a necessary safety precaution, being managed in accordance with Valero’s Flare Minimization Plan,” according to the city’s earlier announcement.

Residents commenting on social media have noted a large amount of noise coming from the refinery.

The city has said that the Benicia Fire Department, Solano County and the Bay Area Air Quality Management District would be in ongoing communication with the refinery during the work.

© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed