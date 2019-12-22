SACRAMENTO (CBS/AP) — Flights out of the Sacramento International Airport on Sunday were delayed due to an internet outage during one of the busiest holiday travel weekends, a spokeswoman said.
Airport spokeswoman Samantha Mott said Sunday that AT&T experienced outages in Sacramento after a vehicle crash took out a utility pole Saturday night. The company did not give the airport an estimate of when internet service would return, she said.
Almost all of the airport’s airlines and some concessions were affected, Mott said. The airport itself has a backup system.
The airport’s largest carrier, Southwest Airlines, experienced the most delays. Arriving flights were not affected.
Travelers and their bags had to be checked into their flights manually, Mott said. She did not have an estimate of how many flights had been delayed.
