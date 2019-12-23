CBSN Bay AreaWatch Now
Filed Under:Affordable Housing, Below Market Price Housing, Los Gatos, million dollar home, Real Estate


LOS GATOS (CBS SF) — A $1.1 million home in Los Gatos is raising some eyebrows after it hit the market for $274,000, and it’s not a tear down.

The bargain townhouse in Los Gatos is listed for a fraction of its value as part of the town’s housing program (photo: Town of Los Gatos)

It’s an 1,100 square foot townhouse on Terreno De Flores Circle in good condition.

The reason it’s listed for a fraction of its value is because it’s part of the Los Gatos Below Market Price (BMP) Housing Program, which is aimed at keeping a supply of affordable single family homes in the area.

The program was adopted by town in 1979 and it requires developers to offer a minimum percentage of housing units so they are affordable to lower and median income households.

ALSO READ:

But there is a catch: whoever applies to purchase the home must earn a “modest” income of less than $132,000 per year for a family of four.

 

Comments