LOS GATOS (CBS SF) — A $1.1 million home in Los Gatos is raising some eyebrows after it hit the market for $274,000, and it’s not a tear down.
It’s an 1,100 square foot townhouse on Terreno De Flores Circle in good condition.
The reason it’s listed for a fraction of its value is because it’s part of the Los Gatos Below Market Price (BMP) Housing Program, which is aimed at keeping a supply of affordable single family homes in the area.
The program was adopted by town in 1979 and it requires developers to offer a minimum percentage of housing units so they are affordable to lower and median income households.
But there is a catch: whoever applies to purchase the home must earn a “modest” income of less than $132,000 per year for a family of four.
