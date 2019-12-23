SAN RAMON (CBS SF) — One person suffered an apparent broken bone and another had a complaint of pain after a two-car crash in San Ramon on Monday morning, according to police.
The crash was reported around 6 a.m. in the area of Crow Canyon and Bollinger Canyon roads and involved two cars with just the driver in them.
One of the drivers required extrication from their car. One victim was taken to Eden Medical Center while the other reported a complaint of pain, police Sgt. E. Webb said.
The roadway was closed for the emergency response, but Crow Canyon Road reopened in all directions as of shortly before 7:45 a.m.
