SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — A crash involving six vehicles at a San Jose intersection has sent three people to the hospital and has heavily impacted traffic in the area, San Jose fire officials said Monday night.

The collision happened on Cottle Road at Highway 85. The three victims were transported to local hospitals; one sustained serious injuries and the other two had minor injuries, San Jose fire captain Brad Cloutier said.

We’re on scene of a 6 vehicle collision on Cottle Rd at Hwy 85. 3 patients have been transported to local hospitals. Traffic is extremely impacted in the area, so please plan accordingly. pic.twitter.com/fHqArhTfJp — San Jose Fire Dept. (@SJFD) December 24, 2019

Pictures posted by the San Jose Fire Department show some involved vehicles sustaining significant damage. The front bumpers of three of the pictured vehicles are completely totaled.

San Jose fire units are clearing the scene and San Jose police will stay on the scene to investigate the accident.

No other details were immediately available.

