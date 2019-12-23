OAKLAND (CBS SF) — After months of battling with city officials, the Alameda County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a plan Monday to sell their ownership rights to the sprawling Oakland Coliseum complex to the Oakland A’s for $85 million.

The county and the City of Oakland shared ownership of the 155-acre parcel of land that included both the Coliseum, the former Oracle Arena and the parking lots that surround the facilities.

The Golden State Warriors moved from the former Oracle Arena to San Francisco’s new Chase Center this season. The NFL’s Oakland Raiders, meanwhile, will be playing in Las Vegas next year.

The A’s will be the only sports tenant beginning in 2020 until they build a new 35,000-seat ballpark at Howard Terminal along the estuary near Jack London Square.

The American League team ownership began negotiating the purchase of the county’s portion of the complex last Spring, but city officials went to court in September to fight the deal. Over the ensuing months, Oakland decided to drop its legal challenge to the transaction.

For the time being, the A’s will be partners with the city when it comes to ownership of the complex site. Team officials said they plan to work with the city to convert the site into a mixed-use development including housing, office, park and retail space.

Meanwhile, county officials said they will see a saving of up to $13 million a year in debt payments.

The decision Monday begins a 190-day process of review before the sale is final.