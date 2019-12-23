ALAMEDA (KPIX 5) – The crew of a United States Coast Guard cutter is returning to its home port of Alameda on Monday following a massive drug operation that netted hundreds of millions of dollars in cocaine.
Over a mission that spanned nearly three months, the crew of the cutter Bertholf seized nearly 5,851 pounds of cocaine worth about $100 million while patrolling the waters off Mexico, Central America and South America. The Bertholf was among several Coast Guard vessels involved in the mission, which seized more than 18,000 pounds of cocaine worth more than an estimated $312 million.
The seized drugs were brought to the Bertholf, which offloaded the entire amount in San Diego last week.
“This is hard dangerous work for these crews to actually gain access and control of those vessels,” said Vice Admiral Linda Fagan. “And then there’s just a lot of hard labor to get all of these narcotics off of these small boats that the narco traffickers are using.”
The Bertholf is returning to Alameda following an 82-day mission.
