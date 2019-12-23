BAY POINT (CBS SF) — A Bay Point convenience store clerk, who was robbed and viciously assaulted, shot and killed the suspect as the armed, masked man fled — a drama captured on surveillance video.

Store owner Kamal Sandhu told KPIX 5 two armed, masked men entered the store around 10:45 p.m. and confronted the two clerks who were on duty.

“A couple guys came in…one came around the corner and demanded money from Mark while the other one went to Arturo and hold him at gunpoint,” Sandhu said. “Them they hit Mark on the head very hard and he fell down.”

The clerk — Mark Kasprowicz — was beginning to close down the store for the night when he looked up and saw a masked man approaching him with a gun. He soon found himself in a life-or-death struggle.

“He pushed me down and held me down for a while,” Kasprowicz said. “I got pistol whipped a couple times.”

On the video, Kasprowicz and the masked robber struggle behind the counter. The suspect beats Kasprowicz on the head with a gun, blood steams down the clerk’s head.

The video shows the store’s hand gun stored under the cash register till. In his haste, the suspect apparently did not see the gun. Kasprowicz reached up and grabbed the gun.

“I was able to get our handgun,” he said. “I heard a shot and the other guy that pistol whipped me said: ‘He’s (Kasprowicz) got a gun.’ So I figured there was two people in here. Then I hear a shot and see him taking off, that’s when I fired.”

The 56-year-old said at the time, he was driven by fear for his life and that of his co-worker.

“I didn’t know if he was still alive,” Kasprowicz said of his co-worker. “I didn’t see him at all.”

“It was instinct (to fire the weapon),” he continued. “Me being in the military (Kasprowicz served in the Air Force) that part kicked in and then my career as a private security also helped.”

Kasprowicz was taken to the hospital for treatment of his injuries. He told reporters he wasn’t really trying to be a hero but then the adrenaline kicked in.

“When he came in, I wasn’t trying to prevent him from getting the money,” he said. “I was trying (to take) cover…The money was the least of my concerns…I didn’t really know that I hit him because I really didn’t take aim. I just pointed and shot once. He pointed his weapon at me again. I got lower under the counter.”

The wounded suspect collapsed about a block from the store and died of his wounds. There was no immediate word on the fate of the second suspect from police.