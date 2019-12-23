SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Fire officials in San Francisco confirmed early Monday evening that the man critically injured at the scene of a two-alarm fire in the Inner Richmond has died.

The San Francisco Fire Department first posted about the fire at a multi-residential building near the intersection of Cabrillo Street and 16th Avenue shortly before 3 p.m.

1ST ALARM, 1508 CABRILLO ST, SF #Cabrillofire 14:53 hrs Fire@on the second floor pic.twitter.com/iRTsCRQ8MY — SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) December 23, 2019

After initially reporting that there were no injuries, the department tweeted that one adult was rescued in critical condition.

#Cabrillofire 1 adult rescued CRITICAL media staging Cabrillo and 16th Ave on the SOUTH SIDE PIO on scene 325 hrs https://t.co/hRd9zamWJf — SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) December 23, 2019

Fire officials later said that one firefighter sustained minor injuries.

The man firefighters rescued from the building later died from his injuries, according to San Francisco Fire.

More on the man who died in the fire from @SFFDPIO pic.twitter.com/q1DzKpJVtC — Joe Vazquez (@joenewsman) December 24, 2019

Fire crews appeared to have the upper hand on the fire. Residents were being told to avoid the area as firefighters remain on the scene mopping up.