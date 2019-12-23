CBSN Bay AreaWatch Now
Filed Under:Fire, Injury, Inner Richmond, San Francisco, San Francisco Fire Department

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Fire officials in San Francisco confirmed early Monday evening that the man critically injured at the scene of a two-alarm fire in the Inner Richmond has died.

The San Francisco Fire Department first posted about the fire at a multi-residential building near the intersection of Cabrillo Street and 16th Avenue shortly before 3 p.m.

After initially reporting that there were no injuries, the department tweeted that one adult was rescued in critical condition.

Fire officials later said that one firefighter sustained minor injuries.

The man firefighters rescued from the building later died from his injuries, according to San Francisco Fire.

Fire crews appeared to have the upper hand on the fire. Residents were being told to avoid the area as firefighters remain on the scene mopping up.

