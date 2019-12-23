SANTA CLARA (CBS SF) — The nurses union in Santa Clara County voted to authorize a strike over working conditions and low wages amid the high cost of living in the Bay Area.
The Registered Nurses Professional Association (RNPA) concluded voting over the weekend; 65% of nurses in the union voted, with 94% approving to authorize a strike.
The RNPA is still in negotiations with Santa Clara County, but they said earlier in December that negotiations were almost at a stalemate.
“Our demands for competitive wages, hours, and working conditions have not been met. The County’s current offer still fails to account for costs of living in the Bay Area, and leaves us short-changed, especially compared to other local hospitals,” the RNPA said in their action alert to vote for a strike on Dec. 6.
Should a strike be called, the county will be given 10 days’ notice.
“Considering the RNPA vote started prior to our last proposal, we hope the members will accept the County’s offer and not go on strike. We are optimistic that we will reach an agreement,” Santa Clara County Executive Jeffrey V. Smith said in a statement Monday night.
You must log in to post a comment.