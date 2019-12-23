



SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) – The Sonoma County Board of Supervisors on Monday will discuss proposals to provide housing to more than 200 homeless people who are camping along the Joe Rodota Trail in a county park in Santa Rosa.

One proposal, known as Option A, calls for the acquisition of six multi-bedroom houses containing 30 units that will accommodate 60 people within 100 days at an estimated cost of $4-5 million. Individuals will have access to behavioral health, social and medical services and a private bedroom and share common areas with other tenants.

Option A also calls for non-profit organizations to lease six or seven rental units currently on the market within 100 days and making those units available to 20 trail campers. The estimated annual lease cost is $750,000.

Option A also calls for a single indoor-outdoor shelter site that can accommodate 50-60 people who are unable to stay in shared, congregate housing. The site also would include recreational vehicle hook-ups and safe parking.

The site would be part of the county’s existing shelter system and would provide access to sanitation, food and accommodate individuals, families, groups and pets. The cost is estimated at $1.3 million.

Homeless advocates have suggested the Sonoma County Fairgrounds as an indoor-outdoor site, but that suggestion met opposition at a board meeting last week.

Option B also calls for congregate housing and leasing units, but proposes multiple sites for indoor and outdoor shelters in the county. The sites also would have RV hook-ups, safe parking and access to support services, and each site would accommodate approximately 40 homeless people.

The total one-time costs for Option A are $6.5 million and total ongoing costs are .4.3 million.

The total one-time costs for Option B are $7.2 million and ongoing costs are estimated at $4.4 million.

The proposals by the county Community Development Commission and the Department of Health Services call for adding seven full-time positions and budget increases and adjustments up to $11.68 million.

The Board of Supervisors last week declared a homeless emergency on the Joe Rodota Trail due to health and safety of the homeless campers.

