SAN MATEO (CBS SF) — Police in San Mateo have arrested a suspect in connection with a weekend marijuana DUI hit-and-run collision that left a pedestrian with critical injuries, according to authorities.
On Sunday at 6:45 p.m., San Mateo Police Department officers took the suspect into custody after the hit-and-run collision in the unit block of North Humboldt Street.
Witnesses called police during the incident with some reporting multiple young people running from the suspect vehicle after it was rendered inoperative after colliding with parked cars during the accident.
The injured pedestrian was airlifted to a regional trauma center for his injures and is undergoing treatment.
The driver, subsequently identified as 18-year-old San Mateo resident Nathan Farris, was arrested in front of his home on multiple charges including driving under the influence of drugs causing bodily injury and hit and run causing serious injury among other charges. Farris is suspected of being high on marijuana at the time of the collision.
Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the San Mateo Police Department at 650-522-7700.
