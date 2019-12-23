



SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – A popular messaging app that enables users to chat by video or text message is actually a secret spying tool for United Arab Emirates, according to American intelligence officials and a New York Times investigation.

The app known as ToTok was installed on phones, it allowed UAE intelligence officials to track conversations, appointments, sounds, images and more, according to the investigation.

The name is remarkably similar to the popular Chinese app, TikTok, but the apps are not related.

Since its launch earlier this year, ToTok has been downloaded from the Apple and Google app stores by millions of users worldwide.

Despite blocking WhatsApp and Skype, the UAE allowed ToTok, promising “fast, free and secure” messages and calls, according to The Verge.

Anyone who has installed the ToTok on their phone, should delete it immediately.

Both Google and Apple have removed the app from their stores.