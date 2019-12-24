SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — With the weather outside expected to be a bit frightful Christmas Eve, Bay Area air quality officials asked local residents Tuesday to refrain from burning wood or gift wrapping paper in their fireplaces.

The National Weather Service predicted a cold front heading toward Southern California would bring plunging temperatures and showers to the Bay Area starting late Christmas Eve into Christmas morning.

“Widespread rain will spread inland along the north coast around 10 p.m., and then gradually spread south and east through the night and into the early morning hours of Christmas,” the weather service said. “This rain and higher elevation snow will for the most part be light.”

As alluring a fire in the fireplace may be, the Bay Area Air Quality Management District was asking residents not to burn wood in their fireplaces or woodstoves over the Christmas holiday to prevent unhealthy air quality in the region.

The agency, which is responsible for protecting air quality in the nine-county Bay Area, said that while air quality was expected to be good to moderate throughout the region, wood burning during the Christmas holiday could significantly impact localized areas and neighborhoods, as well as affecting indoor air quality.

“We are asking Bay Area residents to forego their fire this Christmas to help keep air pollution low,” said Jack Broadbent, with the Bay Area Air Quality Management District.

The agency also reminded local residents that burning wrapping paper was illegal. Decorative wrapping paper is manufactured using synthetic inks, plastic film, metallic finishes and other chemicals, which release toxic and carcinogenic compounds into the air when burned.