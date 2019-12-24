Comments
DISCOVERY BAY (CBS SF) — A 25-year-old Discovery Bay man accidentally tumbled out of a second story window Tuesday and was airlifted to John Muir Medical Center in Walnut Creek for treatment, authorities said.
The East Contra Costa Fire Protection District said firefighters responded at 9:14 a.m. to the 5100 block of Fern Ridge Circle, where the victim was found lying on the ground after falling out of the window while apparently trying to open its blinds.
Emergency crews took the man to a nearby school, where the medical helicopter then took him to John Muir Medical Center in Walnut Creek. His condition was not immediately available from the fire district.
The case was being investigated by the Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office.
