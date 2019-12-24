OAKLAND (CBS SF) – The family of a 20-year-old Oakland man has increased the reward for information leading to his whereabouts after he went missing in May.
Oakland police and the family of Jonathan Bandabaila are continuing their efforts to find him after they last heard from him on May 3. The reward was $2,500 as of September, but has increased to $10,000, according to police.
Bandabaila was last seen leaving his Oakland home to drive to a soccer tournament in Los Angeles. His 1998 silver Honda Accord was located on May 4 parked and left unoccupied in the San Mateo-Hayward Bridge westbound lanes.
Bandabaila is a black man who is 5 feet 7 inches tall and 175 pounds with a medium complexion, black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing some gray soccer warm-up gear. He was reported to be in good mental and physical health, police said.
Anyone with information about Bandabaila’s possible whereabouts is asked to call the Oakland police Missing Persons Unit at (510) 238-3641.
